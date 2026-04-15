Who Is Adish Pathania? WR Appoints New Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Of Mumbai Central Division | File Photo

Mumbai: Western Railway has appointed senior Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer Adish Pathania as the new Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Sr. DCM) of the Mumbai Central Division, a key post overseeing passenger and freight commercial operations across one of the busiest suburban networks in the country.

According to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Pathania, a 2010-batch IRTS officer, brings with him over a decade of extensive experience in railway operations, commercial management and administrative functions. His appointment comes at a time when Mumbai’s suburban railway network continues to handle massive daily footfall, requiring robust commercial planning and operational efficiency.

Over the years, Pathania has held several crucial positions across multiple railway zones, building a diverse portfolio in both suburban and freight segments. He began his career with the North Central Railway as Assistant Operations Manager in the Jhansi Division. He later moved to Western Railway, where he served in roles such as Assistant Traffic Manager (Suburban), Divisional Operations Manager and Area Manager, gaining significant exposure to Mumbai’s complex rail ecosystem.

His professional journey also includes a stint with Container Corporation of India Limited (CONCOR), Ahmedabad, where he worked as General Manager (Commercial & Operations), handling logistics and freight-related responsibilities. On Central Railway, he served as Senior Divisional Operations Manager (Coordination), Mumbai, followed by his role as Deputy Chief Operations Manager (Goods), further strengthening his expertise in operations and cargo movement.

An academic with a Master’s degree in Political Science, Pathania is known for his balanced understanding of both operational dynamics and commercial strategy. Notably, his previous assignments at Mumbai Central Division have familiarised him with the intricacies of the city’s railway network.

In his new role, Pathania will be responsible for overseeing key commercial functions including ticketing, parcel services, catering, leasing, passenger amenities and revenue generation. He will also play a crucial role in implementing commercial policies aimed at improving efficiency and passenger experience.

Apart from his professional commitments, Pathania is a sports enthusiast and actively pursues cricket.

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