Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 03:16 PM IST

Where did BJP's political ideology go when they formed govt with Mehbooba Mufti: Sanjay Raut

FPJ Web Desk
Sanjay Raut | PTI

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday lashed out against the BJP over alleged hypocrisy in their behaviour.

"Shiv Sena was a Hindutva party and will always remain the same. The question of political ideology should be asked to BJP when they formed government with Mehbooba Mufti in Kashmir, where did their political ideology go? I've many such questions," Raut said.

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 03:16 PM IST