Wheels of change: Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) cops add 17 bikes,14 jeeps to its fleet

More than a year after its formation, the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate finally got a shot in the arm for better patrolling after 31 brand new vehicles including- 14 motorcycles and 17 jeeps were added to its existing fleet.

Guardian Minister (Thane district)-Eknath Shinde, flagged off the vehicles at a function held in Mira Road on Thursday in the presence of MBVV commissioner- Sadanand Date, Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) Mayor- Jyotsna Hasnale, civic chief -Dilip Dhole, legislators- Geeta Jain and Pratap Sarnaik.

The MBVV police force was struggling with a dwindling fleet of vehicles-of which most have outlived their lives as several others had to be constantly sent to garages for repairs.

While appreciating the MBVV police for their sincere efforts in keeping the crime rate under control and swiftly detecting blind cases, the guardian minister assured the police commissioner that the government was committed to providing needed infrastructure to further enhance the quality of policing in the twin cities.

The funding has been made available from the kitty of the District Planning Committee (DPC) for the procurement of the vehicles and modifications as per policing needs.

The new bikes and much sturdier jeeps will not only make their presence felt on roads and minimise the response time but will add more punch to the patrolling rounds, officials said.

Apart from the 15 existing police stations, five new police stations are in the offing under the new commissionerate. Till the formation of the MBVV commissionerate in October last year, the twin cities of Mira-Bhayandar and Vasai-Virar fell under Thane (rural) police and Palghar police district respectively.

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 04:18 PM IST