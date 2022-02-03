What Mumbai, Maharashtra will get from rail budget 2022

Bandra will soon have a new cultural hub, the Bandra Western Railway (WR) station.

The Railways is set to restore the heritage railway station to its original form, with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) as consultants for the conservation work. Rs 1.50 crore has been allocated in this budget for the restoration of Bdndra station into Grade-I heritage structure.

Apart from Bandra local station, Rs 10 crore has been allocated for the use upgradation of Bandra Terminus

Similarly, Rs 2.4 crore has been allocated for the Lower Parel Workshop’s augmentation of periodical overhauling capacity from 15 to 30 LHB coaches per month. Mumbai Central Car Shed will also get Rs 1.20 crore for the setting up of new underfloor wheel lathe.

Rs 44 crores allocated for customer amenities on Mumbai suburban section of Western Railway including for the construction of Foot over bridge (FOB) at Virar on platform no. 8., FOB AT Kandivali replacing old bridge, replacement of existing FOBs at Santacruz, Andheri, Goregaon, Malad, Naigaon, Nalasopara & Vasai. The allocation also provides for FOBs without escalators at Grant Road, Mahalaxmi, Mahim, Vile Parle, Jogeshwari, Borivali, Dahisar & Vasai Road stations. The budget has also made provision for rebuilding of FOB at Andheri, Bandra, Khar Road & Malad stations, and provision of lifts at Mumbai Central.

The budget has allocated Rs 2.5 crore for road safety works over Mumbai Suburban Section for regirdering of Road over bridges (ROBs) located between Charni Road and Grant Road as well Mumbai Central and Prabhadevi stations. The budget also made a provision for four-lane ROB in lieu of level crossing between Vaitarna and Virar.

The budget also proposed outlay of Rs 58 crore on track renewals on Mumbai suburban section of Western Railway. It also proposes construction of boundary walls near stations and its approaches as measure to safeguard track and establishments avoiding encroachments at the cost of Rs 8.84 crore.

Allocation for surveys of new lines

New line Titwala- Murbad ( 22 km ) Rs 53,000

4th line Kasara-Igatpuri (16 km) Rs 90,000

New line Pune-Ahmednagar via Kegdaon (120 km) Rs 12.90 lakh

3rd line Igatpuri- Bhusawal (308 km) Rs 70.53 lakh

New line Rahuri-Shani Shingnapur (25 km) Rs 48,000

Doubling Pune-Kolhapur (326 km) Rs 5.32 lakh

Doubling Latur Road-Kurduwadi via Latur(186 km) Rs 33,000

3rd line Bhusawal-Badnera-Wardha (314 km) Rs 73.84 lakh

Source: Budget 2022

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 07:09 AM IST