'What kind of arrogance is this?': Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddique slams BMC over bed allocation

Congress legislator from Bandra East Zeeshan Siddique slammed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for its tweet that War Ward Rooms--the only authority to allocate beds.
Siddique, who defeated Shiv Sena nominee Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, in a tweet said, ‘’ What kind of arrogance is this? If @mybmc was doing it all then why would people tag us for help? We appreciate the work you are doing but social workers, activists, influencers, politicians, common citizens-everyone is working together to help common man. We are all in this together.’’
Siddique, who has been at the forefront to help COVID-19 patients in the availability of beds, medicines, ambulances, food, etc., wanted BMC not to undermine the work done by others to help the COVID-19 patients
He responded to BMC’s tweets relating to the bed allocation and management for COVID 19 patients in the city.
BMC said, ‘’Ward War Rooms - Only Authority To Allocate Beds. We appreciate the concern of individuals & groups not related to BMC offering help to citizens tweeting to us, but citizens must know that even they will reach out to us to ask for beds. Please follow protocols in the interest of all.’’
‘’Bed allocation system was decentralised since a single helpline, with innumerable calls, could not have taken the load alone & it would only increase wait time for citizens. If a War Room does not respond as per need, escalate the complaint to 1916. Only War Rooms can allocate beds,’’ said BMC in another tweet.
Further, BMC tweeted, ‘’ We repeat, please understand that the Ward War Rooms have no reason to hold back beds if there are any vacant. If you aren’t getting a bed, it’s because beds are full. War Rooms will surely update you with an alternative arrangement as soon as they can.’’
‘’There are many in need of a bed, as much as the other. Thus, you may have to wait a while. But Ward War Rooms are the only ones who can allocate a bed. If you have a complaint about their service, please escalate,’’ noted BMC.
BMC appealed to the Mumbaikars, ‘’Our humble request. Please don’t create parallel windows for bed allotment because that only leads to chaos and confusion. We only have as many beds as we do and we are consistently adding to their numbers as the need arises. Please follow MCGM protocols.’’
