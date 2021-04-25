'What kind of arrogance is this?': Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddique slams BMC over bed allocation

Siddique, who has been at the forefront to help COVID-19 patients in the availability of beds, medicines, ambulances, food, etc., wanted BMC not to undermine the work done by others to help the COVID-19 patients

He responded to BMC’s tweets relating to the bed allocation and management for COVID 19 patients in the city.

BMC said, ‘’Ward War Rooms - Only Authority To Allocate Beds. We appreciate the concern of individuals & groups not related to BMC offering help to citizens tweeting to us, but citizens must know that even they will reach out to us to ask for beds. Please follow protocols in the interest of all.’’