Western Railway's Mumbai Division Launches ‘EASE’ Team For Female Employees; Aims To Create Safer Work Environment For Women |

Mumbai: In a step aimed at promoting women empowerment and strengthening workplace support system, Western Railway's Mumbai Central Division has launched the 'EASE' Team, short for Empowerment Advocate and Support Enhancement. The initiative has been announced under the guidance of Dr. Aarti Singh Parihar, Additional Divisional Railways Manager (ADRM) of Mumbai Central Division.

According to a press release issued by Western Railways Chief Public Relations Officer Vineet Abhishek, the newly formed EASE team comprises of women representatives nominated from various departments across the Mumbai Division to ensure wide participation wider participation and representation from different sections of the railway administration.

Dr. Aarti Singh Parihar, Additional Divisional Railway Manager (ADRM) of Mumbai Central Division along with the members of ‘EASE’ team. |

As part of the initiative, members of the EASE Team will conduct regular visits to railway stations, offices and workplaces falling under the Mumbai Central Division. During these visits, the team will directly interact with women employees and staff members to understand their concerns, experiences, challenges and suggestions in a more approachable and open manner.

The initiative is expected to create a dedicated platform where women employees can freely express their views while also receiving guidance and motivation for personal and professional growth. The team will focus on confidence-building, leadership enhancement, skill development and encouraging greater participation of women in various roles within the organisation.

Western Railway stated that the initiative has been designed with the objective of fostering a safe, inclusive and supportive work environment where women employees feel heard, valued and empowered in their workplace.

The formation of the EASE Team also reflects Western Railway’s broader commitment towards employee welfare, gender inclusivity and building a positive and progressive workplace culture across the Mumbai Central Division.