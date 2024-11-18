Western Railway's Mumbai Central-Nagda Section To Be Fully Equipped With Kavach System By End Of Financial Year

Western Railway's Mumbai Central-Nagda section set to implement Kavach train protection system for enhanced safety by FY end | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Central-Nagda section, an important segment of the Mumbai-Delhi rail route, is set to be fully equipped with the Kavach (Train Protection System) by the end of this financial year.

The Kavach system, which enhances train safety by preventing signal violations and accidents, is being rolled out on the 789 kilometers routes of Western Railway, including key routes such as the Vadodara-Ahmedabad and Mumbai Central Nagada section.

"As of now, significant progress has been made in implementing the Kavach system on Western Railway. Loco trials have been successfully completed over 503 kilometers of the total 789-kilometer stretch, and 73 out of 90 locomotives have already been fitted with the system" said an official.

Apart from that on the Vadodara-Ahmedabad section, which spans 96 km, loco trials have been successfully completed of the Kavach system, and further trials are underway to address any remaining issues. Similarly, in the Virar-Surat-Vadodara section (336 km) trials have been completed on 234 km, and work is progressing on the remaining portion.

In the Vadodara-Ratlam-Nagda section 303 km, loco trials have been completed over 173 km. Finally, on the Mumbai Central-Virar suburban section, spanning 54 km, construction of tower and laying of Optical Fiber Cable (OFC) is currently in progress.

Further, bids have been invited for track side Kavach work over Ahmedabad, Rajkot and Ratlam Divisions totalling 1569 km., out of which bids have been opened for 836 km.

According to sources, work on equipping the remaining sections of the Mumbai-Delhi route with the Kavach system is progressing rapidly under the oversight of other zonal railways, with significant advancements already made.

Developed by the Research Designs and Standards Organization (RDSO), Kavach is designed to prevent train collisions, assist loco pilots in avoiding Signal Passing at Danger (SPAD), and ensure continuous speed supervision. The system adheres to international standards and is built to accommodate speeds of up to 200 kmph.

According to WR, Kavach offers a range of crucial safety features. It ensures that trains operate within permissible speed limits and provides real-time speed supervision, helping loco pilots maintain control. The system also aids in preventing accidents by displaying signal aspects and continuous movement authority directly within the loco pilot’s cab. Most importantly, it serves as a vital safeguard against potential train collisions, thereby improving overall safety on the network.

"To expedite the laying of OFC, WR has adopted the method of Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD), which allows cables to be laid 3 meters below the surface. This method is both faster and safer than traditional manual trenching and significantly reduces the time and labour required" said an official of WR.

Furthermore, to enhance safety and to avoid additional relay room opening, WR is utilizing scheduled Rolling Blocks and Schedule of jumpers are made in advance. This ensures that minimal time is spent in wiring the indoor relay room.

"The Kavach technology is expected to substantially improve the safety and reliability of train operations on these high-traffic routes.The completion of the Kavach installation will further enhance the safety measures on one of India’s busiest railway corridors, ensuring better protection for passengers and reducing the risk of accidents caused by human error" said an official.