Western Railways Announces 5-Hour Jumbo Block Between Santa Cruz & Goregaon On April 19 - Check Details & Timings Here | FILE PICTURE

Mumbai: Commuters in Mumbai are likely to face disruption on Sunday, April 19, 2026, as both the Western Railway and the Central Railway have announced multiple jumbo and mega blocks, respectively, across key suburban corridors for essential maintenance work.

5-Hour Jumbo Block On Western Railways

On the western railways, a five-hour block jumbo block will be undertaken between Santa Cruz and Goregaon station on the UP and Down fast lines from 10.00 am to 3.00 pm. . The block has been scheduled to facilitate maintenance of tracks, signalling systems, and overhead equipment. During this period, all fast line suburban trains will be diverted to the slow line between Santacruz and Goregaon.

Railway officials have also stated that several suburban services will remain cancelled, while some Borivali and Andheri-bound trains will be diverted via the Harbour line up to Goregaon. Commuters have been advised to check with station masters for detailed train schedules and cancellations.

Mega Block on Central Railways

Meanwhile, Central Railway has announced a special power block on the Thane–Dombivli section on the Up and Down local lines from midnight to 10:00 AM between April 18 and 19. During this block, trains will not halt at Kopar and Thakurli stations, affecting passengers travelling through this stretch early on Sunday.

In addition to this, a mega block will be carried out on the Harbour Line between Vashi and Panvel from 11:05 AM to 4:05 PM on April 19. Train services on both Up and Down Harbour lines will be impacted during this period, with partial cancellations and delays expected.

Railway authorities have stated that these blocks are crucial for infrastructure upkeep and passenger safety. However, the simultaneous scheduling across multiple lines is expected to inconvenience thousands of weekend commuters, particularly those travelling for work or leisure. Passengers are advised to plan their journeys in advance and allow for additional travel time.

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