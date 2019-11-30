Western Railway to operate 3-hour night block for maintenance work

Mumbai: To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a block of three hours each will be undertaken from 11.50 pm to 02.50 am on the fast line and from 01.30 am to 04.30 am on the down fast line during intermittent night of Saturday/Sunday (November 30/December 1) between Vasai Road and Vaitarna stations.

During the block, all mail/express trains will be delayed by 15 minutes.

Similarly, MEMU 69149 scheduled to depart at 04.00am will also be delayed by 40 minutes and will depart from Virar station at 04.40am.

Therefore, there will be no day block on Sunday, December 1 over Western Railway. Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters.

Passengers are requested to please take note of the above arrangements.