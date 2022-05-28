e-Paper Get App

Western Railway to de-reserve some general class coaches in specifed trains to deal with summer rush

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, May 28, 2022, 10:47 PM IST
article-image
Western Railway to dereserve some general class coaches in specifed trains to deal with summer rush | File Photo

In order to cater to the demand of passengers for restoration of unreserved travel, especially during the summer rush and also considering normalisation of traffic activities, it has been decided to dereserve some general class coaches in specifed trains w.e.f. 01.06.2022 and onwards.

According to a press release issued by Shri Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, all efforts are being made for the travel convenience of passengers to reach their destinations. Presently, WR is running 27 pairs of summer special trains with 484 trips for the benefit of passengers. It has now also been decided to dereserve some general coaches, the details of the trains and effective dates are as under:

Read Also
Mumbai: Dindoshi cops' presence of mind, CCTV help to find accused murderer within 24 hours
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiWestern Railway to de-reserve some general class coaches in specifed trains to deal with summer rush

RECENT STORIES

Four cases of B.A. 4 variant, three cases of B.A. 5 variant of Omicron detected in Maharashtra's...

Four cases of B.A. 4 variant, three cases of B.A. 5 variant of Omicron detected in Maharashtra's...

Mumbai: Latest Updates - B.A. 4 and 5 variants of Omicron cases detected in Pune

Mumbai: Latest Updates - B.A. 4 and 5 variants of Omicron cases detected in Pune

Uttar Pradesh: Tipplers delight as Yogi govt ask companies to cut prices of imported liquor

Uttar Pradesh: Tipplers delight as Yogi govt ask companies to cut prices of imported liquor

Rajasthan: Three women of same family, their kids found dead in well, family alleges dowry killing

Rajasthan: Three women of same family, their kids found dead in well, family alleges dowry killing

WT20 Challenge final: Deandra Dottin's 62 powers Supernovas to 165-7 gainst Velocity

WT20 Challenge final: Deandra Dottin's 62 powers Supernovas to 165-7 gainst Velocity