Western Railway to de-reserve some general class coaches in specifed trains to deal with summer rush

Western Railway to dereserve some general class coaches in specifed trains to deal with summer rush | File Photo

In order to cater to the demand of passengers for restoration of unreserved travel, especially during the summer rush and also considering normalisation of traffic activities, it has been decided to dereserve some general class coaches in specifed trains w.e.f. 01.06.2022 and onwards.

According to a press release issued by Shri Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, all efforts are being made for the travel convenience of passengers to reach their destinations. Presently, WR is running 27 pairs of summer special trains with 484 trips for the benefit of passengers. It has now also been decided to dereserve some general coaches, the details of the trains and effective dates are as under: