e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiWestern Railway restores linen services in all 139 pair of express trains

Western Railway restores linen services in all 139 pair of express trains

Thakur informed that the supply of linen (Bedsheets, Blankets) were being done in a phased manner in order to ensure the proper quality of linen, as a sizeable amount of fresh linen was being procured.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, November 04, 2022, 03:58 PM IST
article-image
Western Railway restores linen services in all 139 pair of express trains | Photo: File Image
Follow us on

Mumbai: For the comfort and convenience of passengers, Western Railway has restored the provision of linen service in all 139 pairs of express trains, as during the pre-COVID times.

Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway Sumit Thakur, Indian Railways had earlier imposed restriction in view of the Pandemic and due to COVID-19 Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) for the movement of passengers by trains. However, with the normalization of services and withdrawal of this restriction few months back, Western railway have started restoring the provision of linen in the nominated trains in a phased manner.

Thakur informed that the supply of linen (Bedsheets, Blankets) were being done in a phased manner in order to ensure the proper quality of linen, as a sizeable amount of fresh linen was being procured.

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: 6 locals canceled on Western line, many running late due to technical snag at...

Mumbai updates: 6 locals canceled on Western line, many running late due to technical snag at...

SC restrains BMC from taking action against FRTWA for not putting up Marathi sign boards 

SC restrains BMC from taking action against FRTWA for not putting up Marathi sign boards 

Mumbai: 132-year-old tunnel discovered at JJ hospital

Mumbai: 132-year-old tunnel discovered at JJ hospital

Mumbai: Four passengers of taxi robbed by fake cops

Mumbai: Four passengers of taxi robbed by fake cops

Mumbai: Shinde group MLA denies allegations of entering Mantralay without signing entry register,...

Mumbai: Shinde group MLA denies allegations of entering Mantralay without signing entry register,...