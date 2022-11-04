Western Railway restores linen services in all 139 pair of express trains | Photo: File Image

Mumbai: For the comfort and convenience of passengers, Western Railway has restored the provision of linen service in all 139 pairs of express trains, as during the pre-COVID times.

Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway Sumit Thakur, Indian Railways had earlier imposed restriction in view of the Pandemic and due to COVID-19 Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) for the movement of passengers by trains. However, with the normalization of services and withdrawal of this restriction few months back, Western railway have started restoring the provision of linen in the nominated trains in a phased manner.

Thakur informed that the supply of linen (Bedsheets, Blankets) were being done in a phased manner in order to ensure the proper quality of linen, as a sizeable amount of fresh linen was being procured.