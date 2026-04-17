Western Railway Plans To Monetise 'RailOne' App, Targets ₹30–40 Crore Monthly Revenue Amid Commuter Concerns

RailOne app monetisation plan sparks debate as Railways eye ad-driven revenue while ensuring smooth ticket booking | Representational Image

Mumbai, April 17: In a push to boost non-fare revenue, the Indian Railways is planning to monetise its ‘RailOne’ ticketing app, with Western Railway leading the initiative. Officials say the move could generate an estimated Rs 30–40 crore per month through in-app advertisements and partnerships.

A senior railway officer confirmed that the monetisation plan is part of a broader strategy to increase non-fare-based earnings. “We are exploring structured advertising within the app to create a steady revenue stream. The idea is to utilise high user traffic without compromising functionality,” the officer said. The RailOne app is expected to cater to a large base of suburban and long-distance passengers, making it an attractive platform for advertisers.

Commuters flag concerns over booking disruptions

However, the proposal has triggered concerns among daily commuters, especially those relying on fast bookings during peak hours. A regular passenger flagged issues during Tatkal bookings, saying, “Even a slight mistouch due to an advertisement can redirect users to another page. During Tatkal, every second matters.” Such concerns highlight the risk of user inconvenience in a time-sensitive ticketing environment.

Officials assure safeguards and user priority

Railway officials, however, maintain that safeguards will be built into the system. An officer said, “Advertisement placement will be carefully planned to ensure there is no disruption while booking tickets. User experience will remain a priority.”

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Part of broader non-fare revenue strategy

The move is significant as Indian Railways looks to expand its non-fare revenue streams amid rising operational costs. If implemented effectively, the RailOne model could become a template for digital monetisation across other railway platforms, balancing revenue generation with commuter convenience.

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