Western Railway, NFIR protest against privatisation, outsourcing

Mumbai: Western Railway Mazdoor Sangh affiliated to (NFIR) National Federation of Indian Railwaymen organised a protest at Mumbai Central opposing the privatisation and outsourcing of Railway trains. A meeting was addressed by J G Mahurkar general secretary of Western Railway Mazdoor Sangh and Vice President Of NFIR.

Friday was the last day of their “Rail Bachao Sanghoshti”, which was held from January 8 to protest against outsourcing, privatisation and selling railways. It discussed important topics on Railway's Performance, Role of Rail Workforce and Railway ministers's policies.

Rail Bachao Sanghoshti also discussed Organisational reforms, Productivity Enhancement, Customer orientation and to create fear free environment. To protect officers and employees from unwanted cases for technical lapses.

“Parivartan Sanghoshti” was organised by Railway Ministry on December 7 -8, 2019 in association in which recognised federations NFIR and AIRF (All India Railwaymen's Federation) officers were not invited.

So, NFIR walked out from Joint Consultative Machinery (Department Council) Meeting on December 27 last year in protest with the ignored officers of recognized federations.

Later Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had invited the General Secretary of NFIR Dr. M Raghavaiah in his Chamber on December 30. As a result, Piyush Goyal will now holding a meeting at Rail Bhavan with 300 delegates of NFIR and AIRF on January 16 to sort out the issues.