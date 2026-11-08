Western Railway Mumbai Central Division Sets Record With ₹80.38 Lakh Single-Day Ticket Checking Revenue

Western Railway's Mumbai Central division collects a record ₹80.38 lakh through ticket checking during its festive-season enforcement drive | File Photo

Mumbai, November 7, 2026: Western Railway’s Mumbai Central division has recorded its highest-ever single-day revenue from ticket checking, collecting Rs 80.38 lakh on November 6 amid the festive rush. The collection surpassed its previous record of Rs 68.54 lakh, set on April 30 this year, by Rs 11.84 lakh, marking a 17.3 per cent increase.

The record comes at a time when railway authorities have intensified action against ticketless and irregular travel to prevent revenue losses during the Diwali and Chhath festive season.

The latest collection is also significantly higher than last year's festive-season peak of Rs 55.40 lakh, recorded on October 19, 2025. This represents a growth of 45.1 per cent over the previous year's highest single-day collection during the Diwali-Chhath period.

The division's performance is part of Operation Deep, a 15-day special intensive ticket-checking drive being conducted from October 31 to November 14 across Mumbai division.

Operation Deep Targets Ticketless Travel

The drive aims to improve ticket-checking revenue, curb ticketless and irregular travel and ensure better utilisation of the available ticket-checking staff. With passenger movement increasing during the festive period, railway authorities have stepped up checks across the suburban and long-distance railway network. The enforcement drive is also aimed at ensuring that passengers travel with valid tickets and that railway revenue is protected.

The division has collected a total of Rs 3.28 crore through ticket checking during the first six days of November, from November 1 to 6. The single-day record on November 6 has provided a significant boost to the overall collection under Operation Deep.

The sustained drive highlights the scale of ticket irregularities that railway authorities are seeking to address, particularly during periods of heavy passenger movement.

8,600 Cases Detected On November 6

On November 6, 2026, the ticket-checking team detected 8,600 cases and generated a record ₹80.38 lakh in ticket-checking revenue. This is the highest single-day ticket-checking earnings the division has ever recorded, and it came in the middle of Operation Deep.

In total, 8,600 people were charged on the day:

Without Ticket: 4,742

Higher Travel: 3,157

Unbooked Luggage: 701

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Surat Squads Contribute 36 Per Cent

The result came from every unit. Roughly 36 per cent of the day's revenue came from the Surat squads, about ₹29 lakh. The flying squads contributed around 24 per cent, or about ₹20 lakh, and the AC Local squad about 3 per cent, or roughly ₹2.7 lakh. The rest came from the sleeper, sub-local and station teams.

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