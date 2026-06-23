Western Railway Introduces German Nano-Technology At Matunga Road Station To Tackle Gutkha Stains |

Mumbai: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Western Railway (WR) has introduced German nano-technology at Matunga Road station to tackle the persistent problem of gutkha and pan masala stains. The pilot project, launched at a cost of around ₹5 lakh, is expected to reduce the time required to clean stubborn stains from nearly 30 minutes to just five minutes, significantly improving station maintenance and cleanliness.

Cost and Time Efficiency

The special nano-coating has been applied across nearly 3,700 sq ft at eight locations within the station, including walls, pillars, ceilings, elevators and metal surfaces. According to railway officials, the coating creates a protective layer that prevents stains, paint and dirt from penetrating the surface, allowing cleaning staff to remove marks quickly using only water and basic cleaning methods. A senior WR official said the technology was introduced after conventional measures such as penalties, awareness drives and routine cleaning failed to effectively curb spitting at stations.

Mumbai’s suburban railway stations continue to face a major challenge from passengers spitting gutkha and pan masala, leaving walls, staircases and platform areas stained despite regular cleaning efforts. Railway officials said the new coating, marketed under the brands ‘Wallgard’ and ‘Metalgard’, also offers protection against rust, weather damage and daily wear and tear. Sources said the coating is expected to remain effective for at least five years.

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Protective Layer Prevents Stains

Officials believe the technology could help reduce cleaning costs while improving the appearance of station premises. “The results of the trial will be monitored over the next few months. If successful, the coating will be introduced at other stations as well,” the official said.

The initiative is part of Western Railway’s efforts to enhance passenger experience and maintain cleaner public spaces. If the pilot delivers the expected results, it could provide a practical solution to one of the most visible cleanliness issues across Mumbai’s busy suburban railway network.

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