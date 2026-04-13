Western Railway Executes First-Ever Twin FOB Girder Launch at Umbergaon Road, Marks Milestone in Rail Infrastructure Engineering - WATCH |

Mumbai: In a first-of-its-kind engineering feat, Western Railway successfully carried out the simultaneous launching of two 12-metre Foot Over Bridge (FOB) girders at Umbergaon Road station on the busy Virar–Surat section.

According to a tweet shared by Western Railways, the intricate operation, which required high levels of precision and coordination, was undertaken using heavy-duty machinery, including a 350 metric tonne working crane and a 250 metric tonne standby crane. The process was further supported by two Hydra machines, ensuring stability and seamless execution during the girder placement.

First Ever Twin FOB Girder Launch by Western Railway🚆🏗️



In a first-of-its-kind operation, Western Railway successfully undertook the simultaneous launching of two 12 metre Foot Over Bridge (FOB) girders at Umbergaon Road on the Virar–Surat section.



The complex operation was… pic.twitter.com/63JFvDkxC5 — Western Railway (@WesternRly) April 13, 2026

A workforce of 25 labourers was deployed on site to assist in the operation, working in close coordination with technical teams to ensure safety and accuracy throughout the process. The simultaneous launching of twin girders marks a significant milestone, as such operations are typically carried out in phases due to their complexity.

Railway authorities described the development as a testament to engineering excellence, underlining the organisation’s continued efforts to enhance infrastructure and passenger convenience across its network.

RPF Conducts Massive Crackdown On Illegal Hawkers In Mumbai Suburban Railways

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Central and Western Railways conducted a major crackdown against unauthorised hawkers, transgender persons, and beggars on Mumbai’s suburban network in the first quarter of 2026.

Between January 1 and March 31, a total of 9,500 individuals were booked and Rs 60.42 lakh was collected in fines. The action was carried out through 1,810 special drives across stations, platforms, and local trains on both railway corridors.

On Central Railway, 4,348 hawkers and 402 transgender persons were penalised, with Rs 39.68 lakh recovered in fines. Western Railway booked 4,163 hawkers and 579 transgender persons, collecting Rs 20.74 lakh. Overall, 8,511 hawkers and 981 transgender persons were booked. In addition, 3,226 beggars and other unauthorised persons were evicted from railway premises.

Offenders were produced before railway courts, where magistrates imposed fines and other penalties.

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