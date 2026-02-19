Western Railway Crosses ₹500 Crore Scrap Sale Mark In FY 2025–26 |

Western Railway has achieved a significant milestone in scrap disposal by crossing the Rs 500 crore mark during the financial year 2025–26. This achievement reflects Western Railway’s continued commitment to making all its establishments and units scrap-free under the Mission Zero Scrap initiative.

According to Chief Public Relations Officer, Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, WR has recorded a total scrap sale of Rs 506.63 crore as on 17th February, 2026, against the target of Rs 470 crore set by the Railway Board for the current financial year.

Notably, Western Railway has accomplished this milestone five weeks earlier compared to the previous financial year (2024–25), when the ₹500 crore mark was achieved on 21st March, 2025.

This achievement highlights Western Railway’s focused efforts towards efficient asset management, improved housekeeping and optimal utilization of resources through timely identification and disposal of scrap materials.

