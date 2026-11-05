Western Railway Celebrates 76th Anniversary, Showcases Its Rich History & Heritage At Mumbai’s Khar Road Station | File Pic

Mumbai: Western Railway (WR) has organised a three-day exhibition at Khar Road railway station to mark its 76th Foundation Day, bringing its history and major achievements to commuters at a station that serves thousands of suburban passengers every day. The exhibition, which began on November 5, will remain open until November 7, from 9 am to 7 pm, on the station’s elevated deck.

The exhibition comes at a time when Mumbai’s suburban railway network continues to grapple with overcrowding, ticketless travel and the challenge of providing a safe and comfortable journey to passengers. By taking its history to a busy suburban station, Western Railway aims to connect commuters with the developments that have shaped their daily travel over the decades.

Western Railway's Journey Through History

General Manager Ramashray Pandey visited the exhibition and interacted with railway enthusiasts. The display traces WR’s journey from its formation on November 5, 1951, following the merger of the erstwhile Bombay, Baroda and Central India Railway with other state railways, including Saurashtra, Rajputana and Jaipur.

According to WR, its network has expanded from a 29-mile track to more than 6,000 route kilometres across four states.

Also Watch:

Major Milestones On Display

The panels showcase important milestones, beginning with the opening of the Utran-Grant Road line in 1864. They also feature the introduction of nine-coach suburban trains, the Mumbai-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, the world’s first Ladies Special suburban train and India’s first 15-car and fully air-conditioned suburban trains.

Recent developments, including the introduction of Vande Bharat Express, Amrit Bharat Express and Namo Bharat Rapid Rail, also find a place in the exhibition.

Interactive Exhibits For Railway Enthusiasts

Apart from photographs and historical information, the exhibition features working models of a steam locomotive and a local train. An AI-powered photo booth allows visitors to experience the Western Railway of an earlier era by scanning a QR code. A quiz on WR’s history has also been organised for railway enthusiasts.

Focus On Safer Suburban Travel

For Mumbai’s suburban commuters, the exhibition offers a glimpse into how the network has evolved to meet growing passenger demand. WR said it remains committed to modernisation, technological improvements and better passenger amenities as it works towards making suburban travel safer and more convenient.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/