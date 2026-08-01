Western Railway Appoints Nodal Officers At Mumbai Division Stations To Tackle Stray Dog Menace | AI

Mumbai: In a major step to improve passenger safety, Western Railway has appointed Station Superintendents and Station Masters (In-charge) as Nodal Officers at all stations in its Mumbai Division to deal with the stray dog menace. The move follows directions from the Supreme Court, the Railway Board and Western Railway headquarters, with a focus on preventing stray dog-related incidents at railway stations.

Nodal Officers to Coordinate With Civic Authorities

The order, issued by the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Mumbai Central, assigns station heads the responsibility of keeping station premises free of stray dogs. They will work closely with municipal authorities for the removal and management of stray dogs, conduct regular inspections and ensure effective measures are in place to prevent dogs from entering station premises. The officers will also be required to maintain records and submit compliance reports to the Divisional Office whenever needed.

As part of the new system, the names and contact details of the designated nodal officers will be displayed prominently at station entrances so that passengers can easily report issues. The officers have also been directed to strictly implement all instructions issued by the Railway Board and the Supreme Court from time to time.

The decision comes amid growing concerns over stray dog-related incidents at railway stations, where passengers often face safety risks on platforms and circulating areas. Railway officials believe the appointment of dedicated nodal officers will improve coordination with civic agencies, ensure quicker action on complaints and help create a safer environment for commuters using Mumbai's suburban railway network.

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