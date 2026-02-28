Western Railway Announces Special Unreserved Train Between Bandra Terminus - Gorakhpur To Manage Holi Rush

Western Railway Announces Special Unreserved Train Between Bandra Terminus And Gorakhpur Under TOD Scheme | Representative Image

Mumbai: In view of the anticipated surge in passenger traffic ahead of Holi, the Western Railway has announced a Special Unreserved Train under its Train-on-Demand (TOD).

Train No. 09019/09020 Bandra Terminus–Gorakhpur–Bandra Terminus Special (Unreserved)

According to Western Railway, Train No. 09019/09020 Bandra Terminus–Gorakhpur–Bandra Terminus Special (Unreserved) will operate to ease the festive rush and provide additional travel options to passengers heading to Uttar Pradesh and adjoining regions.

Train No. 09019 will depart from Bandra Terminus at 8.35 am on Sunday, March 1, 2026, and is scheduled to reach Gorakhpur at 8.40 pm on Monday.

In the return direction, Train No. 09020 will leave Gorakhpur at 11.35 pm on Monday, March 2, and arrive at Bandra Terminus at 9.45 pm thereafter.

Railway authorities have urged passengers to take note of the schedule and plan their journeys accordingly. The special service is part of Western Railway’s efforts to manage the seasonal rush and ensure smoother travel during the Holi festival period.

Train No. 09185/09186 Mumbai Central – Kanpur Anwarganj Superfast Weekly Special

Apart from the Bandra - Gorakhpur train, the western line has also announced a special trains between Mumbai Central – Kanpur Anwarganj. Train No. 09185 Mumbai Central – Kanpur Anwarganj Special will depart from Mumbai Central every Sunday at 10:55 hrs and will reach Kanpur Anwarganj at 15:35 hrs the next day. This train will run till 29th March, 2026.

Similarly, Train No. 09186 Kanpur Anwarganj – Mumbai Central Special will depart from Kanpur Anwarganj every Monday at 18:25 hrs and will arrive at Mumbai Central at 22:30 hrs the next day. This train will run till 30th March, 2026.

En route, this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Valsad, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Gangapur City, Bharatpur, Mathura, Mathura Cantt., Hathras City, Kasganj, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, and Bilhaur stations in both directions. Train No. 09185 will have an additional halt at Surat station.

