Western Railway Announces Four-Hour Jumbo Night Block Between Vasai–Virar On February 21–22

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of four hours will be taken on UP and DOWN slow lines between Vasai Road and Virar station from 00.15 hrs to 04.15 hrs during the intervening night of Saturday/Sunday, 21st/22nd February, 2026. Additionally, a major block will also be undertaken on all lines between Borivali and Dahisar stations from 02.10 hrs to 04.10 hrs for launching of the girder of a new Foot Over Bridge (FOB).

Western Railway Advisory

According to a press release issued by Chief Public Relations Officer, Western Railway, Shri Vineet Abhishek during the block period, all Slow line suburban trains will be run on fast line between Vasai Road and Virar station. Due to the FOB launching block between Borivali and Dahisar, some suburban and Mail/Express trains will also be affected. The details of the affected trains are as under:

Regulation of Trains

Train No. 19038 Barauni – Bandra Terminus Avadh Express will be regulated by 01 hour between Virar and Bhayandar stations.

Train No. 22946 Okha – Mumbai Central Saurashtra Mail will be regulated by 45 minutes between Virar and Bhayadar stations.

Train No. 22904 Bhuj – Bandra Terminus AC Superfast Express will be regulated by 20 minutes between Surat and Virar stations.

Train No. 90006 Virar – Churchgate Local departing Virar at 03:25 hrs will be postponed by 15 minutes from Virar.

Train No. 90018 Virar – Churchgate Local departing Virar at 03:40 hrs will be postponed by 15 minutes from Virar.

Some suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block. Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters.

Therefore, there will be NO BLOCK in DAY TIME over Western Railway suburban section on Sunday, 22nd February, 2026.

