‘West Bengal Has Responded To Mamata Banerjee’s Arrogance & Bullying’: Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Reacts As Bengal Trends Favour BJP |

Mumbai, May 4: Reacting to the West Bengal election trends, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawade said voters in the state have delivered a clear message against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. She alleged that people have responded to what she described as arrogance and bullying, adding that change is already visible in the state.

Her remarks come as early trends show the Bharatiya Janata Party crossing the halfway mark, indicating a possible shift in power after 15 years of Trinamool Congress rule.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: On Bengal Election results, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawade says, "The people of West Bengal have responded to Mamata Banerjee's arrogance and bullying; change has already taken place there... The Women's Reservation Bill was introduced by PM Modi. Rahul Gandhi and… pic.twitter.com/A0iy0eNYIL — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026

BJP gains momentum in early trends

According to Election Commission trends, the BJP is leading in 193 seats, while the All India Trinamool Congress is ahead in 95. Smaller parties, including the Aam Janata Unnayan Party, Congress, CPI(M), and AISF, are trailing with limited leads.

While no seat has been officially declared yet, the trends suggest a strong performance by the BJP across constituencies, marking a potential breakthrough in the eastern state.

Kolkata, West Bengal: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrives at the Shekhawat Memorial School counting centre pic.twitter.com/l2Ec6pUOTx — IANS (@ians_india) May 4, 2026

Women voters in focus

Tawade also linked the outcome to women voters, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for introducing the Women’s Reservation Bill. She claimed that opposition from leaders like Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi did not resonate with voters.

According to her, women across the country have responded through their votes, turning the issue into a decisive factor in the election.

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A turning point for Bengal

The BJP’s surge, if sustained, could mark its first government in West Bengal, ending the long standing dominance of the Trinamool Congress. Mamata Banerjee, often referred to as Didi, appears to be facing her toughest electoral challenge yet.

With counting still underway across all 293 seats, the final outcome remains awaited. However, the early trends indicate a significant political shift, one that could reshape the state’s leadership after more than a decade.