West Bengal Elections 2026: TMC Loses Ground In Muslim-Dominated Seats As BJP Gains Momentum |

Kolkata: Early counting trends in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections suggest that the Trinamool Congress is no longer holding the same level of dominance in Muslim-majority constituencies as it did in previous elections. Of the 293 seats, as many as 43 constituencies with more than 50 percent Muslim population are reflecting a changed electoral mood.

According to initial figures, the TMC and its allies are leading in 30 of these seats, a drop of 12 compared to earlier performance. The Bharatiya Janata Party is ahead in nine such constituencies, while other parties account for four seats, marking a marginal rise.

#WATCH | Kolkata: On the early trends, West Bengal LoP and BJP candidate from Nandigram and Bhabanipur, Suvendu Adhikari, says, "All Hindus are united in favour of Narendra Modi... After four rounds of counting, the BJP is forming its government. Hindu EVMs mean BJP, Muslim EVMs… pic.twitter.com/jw1gzs7qzP — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026

A departure from past dominance

The current trend marks a sharp departure from the 2021 Assembly elections, when the TMC swept 43 out of 44 Muslim-dominated seats with a vote share of nearly 58 percent. The BJP had failed to win any of these constituencies then, despite securing over 21 percent of the vote share. The Left and other parties had remained limited in influence.

The ongoing trends now suggest a fragmentation of votes in these constituencies, indicating that earlier consolidated support may be witnessing internal shifts.

#WATCH | Kolkata: As counting continues, West Bengal LoP and BJP candidate from Nandigram and Bhabanipur, Suvendu Adhikari, says, "In Bhabanipur, the first round was of the Muslim area in which I conceded a deficit of approx 2000 votes. After the second round, which was a Hindu… pic.twitter.com/LvbPhi7qbc — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026

Leaders react amid ongoing counting

Reacting to the early trends, West Bengal Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said there has been consolidation among Hindu voters, while Muslim votes appear more divided this time. He claimed that the BJP has also made inroads in certain booths where it had previously struggled.

Adhikari further stated that after initial rounds of counting, the BJP was gaining momentum in several constituencies. He expressed confidence in the party forming the government, crediting the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: BJP candidate from Nandigram and Bhabanipur Assembly constituencies, Suvendu Adhikari, says, "The BJP will form the government with more than 180 seats." pic.twitter.com/1SpWYj1nQG — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026

Bhabanipur contest draws attention

Speaking about Bhabanipur, Adhikari said that early rounds showed a deficit in areas with higher minority populations, but later rounds shifted in his favour. He also claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was trailing, though official confirmation is awaited.

With counting still underway, political observers urge caution. However, the early trends underline a significant shift in West Bengal’s electoral landscape, where voter behaviour appears more varied than in previous elections.