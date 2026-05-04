Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis Celebrates By Eating Jhalmuri In Mumbai As BJP Hits Double Century In West Bengal - WATCH

Mumbai: As election trends show the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) crossing the double century in West Bengal, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis was seen celebrating the victory by eating Jhalmuri in Mumbai.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Bharatiya Janata Party has surged past the 200-seat mark in West Bengal, delivering a stunning blow to the long-dominant All India Trinamool Congress, which trails at 87. As per the Election Commission of India trends at 6.30 pm, the BJP has won 44 seats and is leading in 180 seats, while TMC has won 18 seats and is leading in 65 seats.

Coming back to Maharashtra CM's statement, he added that BJP's victory in Bengal would help save the country from infiltrators and terrorist activities, asserting that people had reposed strong faith in the party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"The victory in West Bengal will save our country from infiltrators, terrorist activities, and attacks. The way the Mamata Banerjee-led government functioned would ensure infiltrators from Bangladesh and send them across the country. These people would take away our jobs and pose a threat to our security, sovereignty, and unity," Fadnavis said.

Earlier, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawade said voters in the state have delivered a clear message against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. She alleged that people have responded to what she described as arrogance and bullying, adding that change is already visible in the state.

Meanwhile, the BJP is set to mark its first government in West Bengal, ending the long-standing dominance of the Trinamool Congress. Mamata Banerjee, often referred to as Didi, appears to be facing her toughest electoral challenge yet

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/