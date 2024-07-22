West Bengal: 4 Newly Elected TMC MLAs To Take Oath Amid Raj Bhavan-State Administration Dispute | X

Kolkata: Amid tussle between Raj Bhavan and state administration, four newly elected Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs to take oath on Tuesday in the Assembly.

Talking to the media, Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay said that resolution on NEET will also be moved in the monsoon session. The youngest MLA in West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Madhuparna Thakur said that she is ‘eagerly waiting to serve the people of her Constituency’.

Meanwhile, Governor CV Ananda Bose sends a letter to newly elected two TMC MLAs Reyat Hossain Sarkar and Sayantika Banerjee whose oath was administered by the Speaker despite Governor appointing Deputy Speaker to administer the same.

Actor-turned-politician Sayantika Banerjee said that they have discussed the issue with the Speaker and also that they will do everything in keeping with the Constitution. According to Assembly sources, the Governor had inquired from the two ruling party MLAs about who had administered their oath.

“The Governor had appointed the Deputy Speaker to administer their oath but in the special Assembly session after the Deputy Speaker refused to administer the oath, the Speaker administered the same. The Governor had written that if the oath has been taken violating the Constitution, then the MLAs will have to pay Rs. 500 fine each time they attend the session or take part in question-answer round,” said the Assembly sources.