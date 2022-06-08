West Asian countries should unequivocally denounce threats from Islamist terror groups: Priyanka Chaturvedi

Priyanka Chaturvedi | File Image

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday said the West Asian countries that have strongly voiced against the remarks on Prophet Mohammed should “unequivocally denounce” the threats from Islamist terror groups made in the aftermath of the controversy. Chaturvedi argued that there is a difference between respect for religious sentiments and threats based on it, saying no religion is “so fragile that words of a few can bring down their faith.”

‘’Threats from Islamist terror groups such as Al-Qaeda should be unequivocally denounced by these Middle East nations as well. Respecting religious sentiments is one thing, issuing threats based on it is another. No religion is so fragile that words of a few can bring down their faith,’’ said Chaturvedi.

Meanwhile, veteran NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal claimed that the suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma does not mean India. He hoped that Islamic countries, which have demanded an apology over Sharma’s remarks on Prophet Mohammed, will continue to cooperate with India.

‘’No one should speak against any religious leader and they should not be insulted. Every religion must be respected. It is written in our Constitution. Now those who are making threats should realize that this is not what India has done. This has been done by the activists of one party in India. Other Indians do not want any punishment. There are few fanatical people in a party, some of them are doing it just to get publicity. Nupur Sharma is not from India but a spokesperson of a party. The party has taken action against her. Therefore, the people of Arab and Islamic countries will cooperate,’’ said Bhujbal.