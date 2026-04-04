West Asia Travel Update: Akasa Air Continues Flights From Jeddah To Mumbai & Other Cities; Abu Dhabi Resumption Under Review |

As the ongoing conflict in West Asia continues, flight disruption between India and several key destinations in the Gulf region continues. Several carriers have reduced services, suspended select routes, and issued advisories to ensure passenger safety.

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Amid the ongoing tensions, Akasa Air shared an update on April 4, stating that it will continue to operate flights to and from Jeddah to Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kochi, and Kozhikode. In addition to this, the carrier also added that plans to resume flights to and from Abu Dhabi are also being evaluated.

However, Aksa Air informed that flights to and from Doha, Riyadh, and Kuwait will remain suspended until April 12.

For passengers, the airline has waived cancellation and rescheduling charges for affected routes, offering full refunds within seven days or free rescheduling options. The airline reiterated that all operations are being conducted based on ongoing safety assessments and may be revised depending on developments in the region. Moreover, the airline requested passengers to check their flight status before commencing travel to the airport, adding that "safety and well-being of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority."

Meanwhile, Iran on Saturday claimed a new strike in the area of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, reportedly, this is the fourth incident of a strike on the Iranian nuclear plant in two weeks. However, the attack did not cause any damage to the operating reactor, and no radiation release was reported. Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has condemned the strike. Giving a stern warning, US President Donald Trump warned Iran that it has only 48 hours before "Hell will reign" down on them. He reminded Tehran that it had 10 days to either "make a deal" or "open up the Hormuz Strait" on March 26. Trump said Iran had sought a seven-day pause on American strikes targeting its energy infrastructure, but he decided to extend the window to 10 days, pushing the deadline to April 6.

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