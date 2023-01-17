WEF Meet in Davos: Maharashtra receives proposals worth ₹ 88,420 crore

Mumbai: Maharashtra has signed MoUs for investment proposals worth Rs88,420 crore during the ongoing World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting at Davos. Maharashtra is also currently engaged in talks with the Bank of Japan regarding Supa Industrial Estate.

The list of MoUs include the US-based New Era Cleantech Solution coal gasification project at Bhadravati in Chandrapur with an investment of Rs 20,000 crore and 15,000 jobs, Britain’s Varad Ferro Alloys worth Rs1,520 crore in Charmoshi in Gadchiroli (2,000 jobs) , Israel’s Rajuri Steels and Alloys subsidiary in Chandrapur for Rs600 crore (1000 jobs), and Portugal’s Elite Plast Auto Systems for Rs400 crore plastic automotive project in Pimpri in Pune (2000 jobs).

The State Government also inked an MoU with Gogoro Engineering and Badve Engineering for an investment worth Rs20,000 crore for auto projects with creation of 30,000 jobs.

Greenko Energy Projects Pvt Ltd will invest Rs12,000 crore, Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Orenda India Rs16,000 crore, ICP Investments/ Indus Capital Rs16,000 crore, Rukhi foods Rs250 crore and Nipro Pharma Packaging India Pvt Ltd Rs1,650 crore.