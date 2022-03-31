Weekly COVID-19 positivity rate in 25 districts is below Maharashtra's average of 0.42%

The Maharashtra Government has heaved a major relief as the weekly positivity rate in 25 districts has been below the state average of 0.42%. According to the presentation made by the Public Health Department to the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray here on Thursday, the weekly positivity rate is higher than the state average only in 10 districts. Incidentally, Mumbai, which is reporting zero deaths, has a weekly positivity rate of 0.41%.

During March 24 and 30, in all 1024 new COVID 19 patients were reported in the state of which 697 were in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmednagar, Thane and Buldhana while the balance of 327 was in the remaining districts.

Moreover, there were 7 active COVID 19 patients per million in Maharashtra as of March 30 against 955 in Mizoram, 127 in Kerala and 43 in Assam.

The state has reported cumulative vaccination of 16,09,44,170 comprising 8,90,75,780 first dose, 7,00,73,107 second dose and 17,95,283 precautionary dose.’

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 06:21 PM IST