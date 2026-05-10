Wedding Function Turns Violent In Vasai After Dowry-Related Dispute; Several Injured | hp_live_news

Mumbai: A wedding ceremony at the Swatantryaveer Savarkar Sports Complex in Vasai West allegedly turned violent after a dispute over dowry and mutual exchanges triggered a major altercation between the families of the bride and groom.

According to a post by 'hp_live_news', the incident began as a heated argument between both sides during the ceremony. However, the verbal exchange soon escalated into a physical clash, creating panic at the venue.

The complainant has alleged that a group of around 15 to 20 people attacked the victims. It has also been claimed that several accused persons, including women, abused the complainant’s side and issued death threats during the confrontation.

Several people reportedly sustained injuries in the incident and are currently undergoing treatment. The exact sequence of events that led to the brawl is being verified by the police.

Following the complaint, the Manikpur Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Missing 12-Year-Old Girl Found Dead After Drowning In Naigaon's Abandon Quarry

A shocking incident has come to light in the Vasai-Virar region, where abandoned quarries are once again proving to be fatal.

According to a report by 'hp_live_news', the body of a 12-year-old girl, Ruksar Habiullah Khan, who had been missing for two days from the Bapane area in Naigaon East, was found floating in the water of an abandoned quarry near Chinchoti. Preliminary investigations have indicated that the minor died due to drowning.

The report states that the girl had stepped out of her house on April 28 to play with her friends. However, when she did not return home, her family began searching for her in the surrounding areas, reported hp_live_news.

The following Thursday, local residents noticed a body floating in the quarry water and immediately alerted the police. After the body was retrieved, it was identified as that of the missing girl. Acting swiftly, a team from Naigaon police station reached the spot, recovered the body, and sent it for post-mortem examination.

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