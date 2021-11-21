Weather Update: Mumbai likely to receive light rain, thundershowers today, says IMD

Due to the well-marked low-pressure area over the East-central Arabian Sea, Mumbai has been experiencing light rain starting over the past few days.

"The well-marked low pressure area over the East-central Arabian sea with the associated cyclonic circulation extending upto 5.8 km above mean sea level persists," the IMD bulletin stated.

Widespread rains with thunderstorms have also been forecast over parts of Maharashtra, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala.

According to Skymet Weather, a private weather agency, rains are observed over Mumbai during non-Monsoon months only when a weather system is developing in the Arabian Sea and coming closer to the coast of Maharashtra.

The IMD forecast also stated that light rain and thundershower activity is 'very likely' on Sunday (November 21). Dry weather is forecast in Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Nashik from Monday.

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 11:31 AM IST