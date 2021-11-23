Weather Update: Mumbai likely to experience dry weather from today

Due to the well-marked low-pressure area over the East-central Arabian Sea, Mumbai has been experiencing light rain over the past few days.

However, according to the IMD forecast, fry weather is expected in Mumbai from today onwards, for the rest of the week.

Rain intensity is expected to reduce over most of western Maharashtra from today.

In 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Tuesday the Colaba observatory recorded 0 mm rainfall.

According to Skymet Weather, a private weather agency, rains are observed over Mumbai during non-Monsoon months only when a weather system is developing in the Arabian Sea and coming closer to the coast of Maharashtra.



Meanwhile, conditions in the city remain warm and humid, despite the rains in the past week.

Mumbai on Monday recorded a minimum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius.

Published on: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 12:51 PM IST