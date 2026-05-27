Weather Update, May 27: Mumbai Sizzles At 32°C; Hot & Humid Climate To Persist; Light Rains Likely In Evening - Check Full Forecast | File Photo

Mumbai: Mumbai and areas of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) woke up to warm weather and a sticky morning on Wednesday, May 27, as the early morning temperature was recorded at 32 degrees Celsius. Though the climate is likely to remain hot, the overall air quality in the city remained in the good category, with an AQI of 18.

Weather In Mumbai Today

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, hot and humid conditions will prevail in the city today, and humidity is likely to be around 63 percent, causing discomfort to daily commuters. However, the weather bureau has also predicted a possibility of light rain or thundershowers towards the afternoon and evening.

The minimum and maximum temperatures in Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai are expected to range between 29 and 37 degrees Celsius.

AQI in Mumbai Today

Mumbai's overall air quality continued to remain in the 'good' category on Wednesday morning. Air quality data recorded the city’s overall AQI at 18 during the early hours, according to data from aqi.in. The best AQI was recorded in areas such as Gamdevi Station 1, Sathathharatha Nagara, Shanti Nagar, Shiv Sagar Estate, and Walkeshwar, all recording an AQI of 5.

Despite the overall improvement, several areas recorded moderate to severe air quality. The worst air quality was recorded at Mirashi Nagar, with an AQI of 364, placing it in the 'severe' category.

Maharashtra Heatwave

Apart from Mumbai and the MMR region, overall Maharashtra is expected to witness contrasting weather conditions. Red and orange alerts predicting heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are very likely at many places, including Akola, Amravati, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, and Wardha.

While thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall, and gusty winds (30–40 kmph) are likely at isolated places in Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Nashik, Ahilyanagar, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed, Latur, and Dharashiv.

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