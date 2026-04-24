Weather Update: Heatwave Grips Mumbai, Thane Hits 41°C While Air Quality Remains Moderate

Mumbai and its neighbouring districts woke up to another hot morning on Friday, with temperatures steadily rising and little relief in sight. At around 8 am, Mumbai recorded nearly 31 to 32 degrees Celsius, while Thane was already warmer at 34 degrees Celsius, signalling a sharp climb through the day.

Thane hotter than Mumbai, temperatures cross 40 degrees

The India Meteorological data shows Thane bearing the brunt of the heat, with daytime temperatures expected to touch 41 degrees Celsius. Mumbai, though slightly cooler, is likely to see highs of around 34 to 35 degrees Celsius. Suburban pockets such as Santacruz have already been flagged for excessive heat, with authorities warning residents of prolonged exposure.

Air quality stays moderate despite heat

Even as temperatures rise, Mumbai’s Air Quality Index stands at 90, placing it in the moderate category. Key pollutants include PM2.5 at 30 micrograms per cubic metre and PM10 at 38 micrograms per cubic metre. Other pollutants such as nitrogen dioxide, sulphur dioxide and ozone remain within controlled limits, offering some relief amid the heat.

Dry weather, no rain relief expected

Weather forecasts indicate clear skies and dry conditions over the next several days. Humidity levels ranging between 50 to 70 percent are adding to discomfort, especially during peak afternoon hours. With no rainfall predicted, the heat is expected to persist across Mumbai, Thane and nearby regions.

Advisory for residents

Authorities have urged citizens to stay hydrated, avoid direct sunlight during peak hours, and take precautions against heat related illnesses. With temperatures likely to remain high, residents are advised to plan outdoor activities carefully and stay alert to weather updates.

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