Weather Update, April 29: Mumbai Sizzles At 31°C In Morning Hours; Hot Weather To Persist In Suburbs, Thane & Navi Mumbai

Mumbai: The city woke up to clear skies and hot weather on Wednesday morning, with the temperature recorded at around 31°C at 9 am. With warm conditions in the morning, the air quality was recorded in the 'moderate' category with an AQI of 58.

Weather Today

According to AccuWeather, Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai are expected to experience very warm weather with hazy sun. with temperatures likely to soar up to 37°C. Though there are no heat wave conditions, the hot weather will bring discomfort for people travelling, especially during peak sun hours.

Apart from Mumbai & MMR regions, other regions of Maharashtra are expected to thunderstorm accompanied with lighnting and gusty winds with speeds reaching 40-50 kmph in cities including Latur, Dharashiv, Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim, Yavatmal.

AQI in Mumbai Today

Air quality across Mumbai remains in the moderate category, with an overall AQI of 50. Thane recorded an AQI of 79, while Navi Mumbai recorded an AQI of 60. However, several areas across the city reported air quality levels ranging from ‘good’ to ‘severe’. The worst air quality was recorded in Sangharsh Nagar in Chandivali, with an AQI of 329, placing it in the 'severe' category, while the best was recorded at Green Hills with an AQI of 17.

Though the overall AQI was in the moderate category, several parts of the city witnessed good category air, including: Gamdevi Station 1 (23), Sathathharatha Nagar (40), Kandivali East (43), Mulgaon Station 2 (27), Malad (48), Mazgaon (48), Walkeshwar (47), Worli (48), Bandra West Station 1 (50), Mahalaxmi (48).

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