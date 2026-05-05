Weather Today, May 5: Mumbai Hits 33°C In Morning Hours; Alert For Hot & Humid Conditions From May 6 - Check Full Forecast

Mumbai: The city woke up to partly cloudy skies, but summer heat persisted on Tuesday morning, with temperatures at 33°C at 9.30 am. The air quality remained in the 'moderate' category, with an AQI of 55.

According to AccuWeather, Mumbai is expected to witness a sunny day ahead, where the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 35°C and 27°C, respectively. Thane and Navi Mumbai also witnessed hot weather in the morning hours, and the maximum temperature today is expected to hit around 36°C.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai has predicted hotter days for Mumbai, issuing a yellow alert for Hot and Humid conditions from May 6 to May 8.

AQI in Mumbai Today

Air quality across Mumbai remains in the moderate category, with an overall AQI of 55. However, several areas across the city reported air quality levels ranging from 'good' to 'hazardous’. According to the data by aqi.in the best air quality was recorded at Mulgaon Station 2 with an AQI of 18, the worst air quality was seen at Sarvodaya Nagar Station 1 in Jogeshwari East with an AQI of 458. Mirashi Nagar recorded an 'unhealthy' category air with an AQI of 213.

Apart from this, several other areas in Mumbai witnessed 'good' category air, including: Colaba (40), Sathathharatha Nagar (40), Mahim (42), Andheri East (42), Santacruz (43), Gulmohar Colony (45), Kandivali East (45), MAlad West (45), Navy Nagar (45), Bandra West Station 1 (47), Dahisar (47), BKC (50).

Meanwhile, as an alert for hot conditions has been issued, you should protect yourself from the scorching sun. Drink plenty of water throughout the day and avoid alcohol and caffeinated drinks, as they tend to dehydrate you. Apart from water, including coconut water, buttermilk, or electrolyte drinks can help you stay hydrated. Avoid going out during peak heat hours, i.e., between 12 and 4 p.m. Whenever you step out, wear sunscreen or a hat for protection. Also, wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing. Prefer fresh fruits, salads, and easily digestible meals and avoid consuming heavy, oily, and spicy foods.



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