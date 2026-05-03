Weather Alert, May 3: Mumbai & MMR See Early Morning Heat At 31°C; Sunny Day Ahead

Mumbai: The city woke up to clear skies, but warm weather on Sunday morning, with the temperature recording at 31°C in the morning hours at 8 am. The air quality continued to remain in the 'moderate' category with AQI at 63.

Weather Today

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai is expected to witness a Sunny day ahead, where the maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 35°C and 28°C.

According to the AccuWeather report, Thane and Navi Mumbai recorded too recorded warm conditions in the morning hours as temperature recorded 30°C at 8 am. Hazy Sunshine conditions are likely for Thane and Navi Mumbai. The maximum temperature is expected to soar up to 36°C in Thane, while 34°C in Navi Mumbai, bringing discomfort for people travelling, especially during peak sun hours.

AQI in Mumbai Today

Air quality across Mumbai remains in the moderate category, with an overall AQI of 63. Thane recorded an AQI of 63, while Navi Mumbai recorded an AQI of 62. However, several areas across the city reported air quality levels ranging from 'good' to 'moderate’. According to the data by aqi.in, the worst air quality in Mumbai was recorded at Reserve Bank Of India staff Quarters Station 3 with an AQI of 110, putting it in 'poor category.' The best AQI of 8 was recorded at Green Hills.

Though the overall AQI was in the moderate category, several parts of the city witnessed good category air, including: Gamdevi Station 1 (43), Meghdoot (42), Nehru Nagar (45), Dhakoji Sethpada (50), Malad (50), Sarvodaya Nagar Station 1 (50), Sathathharatha Nagar (37), Malad (43), Walkeshwar (50), Worli (50).

Meanwhile, though no heat wave warning has been issued, you should protect yourself from the scorching sun. Drink plenty of water throughout the day and avoid alcohol and caffeinated drinks, as they tend to dehydrate you. Apart from water, including coconut water, buttermilk, or electrolyte drinks can help you stay hydrated. Avoid going out during peak heat hours, i.e., between 12 and 4 p.m. Whenever you step out, wear sunscreen or a hat for protection. Also, wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing. Prefer fresh fruits, salads, and easily digestible meals and avoid consuming heavy, oily, and spicy foods.



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