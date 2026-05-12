Weather Alert, May 12: Clear Skies But Summer Heat Persists In Mumbai & MMR; Temperature Likely To Hit 38°C

Weather Alert, May 12: Clear Skies But Summer Heat Persists In Mumbai & MMR; Temperature Likely To Soar To 38°C | File Photo

Mumbai: The city woke up to clear skies, but the summer heat persisted in Mumbai and the MMR region, with the early-morning temperature recorded at 32°C at 9:00 am. The overall air quality in Mumbai was recorded in 'good' category, with an AQI of 38 during the morning hours.

Mumbai Weather Today

According to AccuWeather data, Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai are expected to have a sunny day today, with a breeze in the afternoon. The maximum temperature is expected to range between 36°C and 38°C.

Yesterday, a post by Mumbai Rains claimed that the 'feels-like' temperature in Thane crossed 60°C. In Mumbai, the feels-like temperatures in Borivali, Santacruz, and Chembur were recorded at 47°C, 45°C, and 55°C, respectively.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

AQI in Mumbai Today

The overall air quality in Mumbai was recorded in the 'good' category, with an AQI of 38, according to data from aqi.in. However, despite the overall air quality remaining in the 'good' category, several areas recorded poor air quality levels.

The best AQI was recorded at Green Hills at 5, while Juhu Scheme recorded the worst air quality, with an AQI of 157, placing it in the 'poor' category. Apart from this, areas like Sion recorded an AQI of 62, while Kannamwar Nagar Station 2 recorded an AQI of 57, placing them in the 'moderate' category.

Maharashtra Weather Update

Several parts of Maharashtra is likely to see thunderstorms, lightning, rainfall, and gusty winds over South Madhya Maharashtra, while hot and humid conditions are expected to continue over Konkan and Goa.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to the weather department, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and light to moderate rainfall are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of South Madhya Maharashtra. Gusty winds with speeds ranging between 40 and 50 kmph are also expected during the weather activity.

Meanwhile, residents in Konkan and Goa are likely to continue experiencing hot and humid weather conditions over isolated pockets, adding to the discomfort caused by the ongoing summer heat.