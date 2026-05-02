'We Will Not Allow This!': BJP MLA Sanjay Upadhyay Calls SGNP's Price Hike For Monthly Passes 'Completely Unjust' |

Mumbai: BJP MLA Sanjay Upadhyay has strongly opposed the steep hike in fees for morning walkers at Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), Borivali, after revised tariffs pushed the annual pass for ‘prabhat pheri’ users to Rs 10,000.

According to a tweet by him, Upadhyay termed the move “completely unjust,” stating that thousands of citizens visit the park daily to maintain their health. “We will not allow this fee increase,” he said in a public statement.

The revised tariff structure, set to come into effect from May 2026, has triggered widespread concern among regular walkers. The fee for morning access, earlier Rs 348 annually, has been sharply increased to Rs10,000 per year or Rs 1,000 per month. Senior citizens have been offered a concession, with passes priced at Rs 500 per month or Rs 5,000 annually.

The hike has drawn criticism from residents in Borivali, Kandivali, and Dahisar, many of whom rely on the park’s six-kilometre stretch for daily walks and fitness routines. Citizen groups estimate that between 3,000 and 5,000 people use the park during early morning hours.

Walkers questioned the justification for the increase, citing lack of basic amenities and safety infrastructure. “There are no adequate toilets or sufficient guards. What are these charges for?” said a regular visitor, expressing frustration over the sudden spike.

While park authorities have maintained that the revision is part of broader efforts to streamline visitor management and support conservation and maintenance, the sharp escalation in fees for walkers has become the central point of contention.

The development has now taken a political turn, with Upadhyay’s opposition amplifying public discontent and putting pressure on authorities to reconsider the revised pricing structure.

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