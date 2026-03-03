'We Were Made To Sit For Six Hours In A Bus’: Passengers Returning From Middle East Recount Ordeal

ANI X Account

Mumbai: As tensions continue to escalate in parts of the Middle East due to the US-Iran-Israel war, several passengers arriving at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport over the past 24 hours shared accounts of anxiety, uncertainty, and eventual relief, upon returning home safely.

Many of those landing in Mumbai had travelled to Dubai and Muscat for work and personal commitments. While they described moments of fear, most maintained that they did not feel directly threatened and credited both local authorities and Indian officials for timely support.

The father-in-law of a passenger who had travelled to Dubai for a company conference said the family had initially been worried but with the help of the Maharashtra government he was able to reconnect with his son-in-law. “My son-in-law had gone to Dubai for a company conference. We received a message from Eknath Shinde to report any relatives who are stranded. We contacted him, and his team connected someone there. They are trying to bring back as many people as possible. CM Devendra Fadnavis is also trying his best. The situation in Dubai is good, but everyone is worried,” he said.

A foreign national arriving from Dubai echoed similar sentiments. “The situation there was quite scary, but I never felt unsafe,” the passenger said, suggesting that while tensions were high, there was no immediate sense of chaos on the ground.

Another passenger who returned from Muscat described logistical challenges during transit. “We were made to sit for six hours in a bus. Our government should talk and put a few things in place in Muscat. UAE is giving out many messages and alerts to whoever is there in Dubai, which seems unfair,” the traveller said, pointing to differences in communication mechanisms across regions.

Furthermore when asked about the viral videos of the bombing in UAE, the passenger said that most of the videos are fake and people should not be sharing such fake videos.

A Passenger from Dubai also spoke about missile interceptions and temporary disruptions. “We were mostly safe. There were missiles overhead but most of them were intercepted; the city was safe otherwise. It was chaotic on Saturday, but once everything cleared, we realised we were not in any real danger. It feels great to be back home,”. The passenger added that the Indian Embassy had issued detailed procedures. “We were notified about nine procedures and followed them. The moment airports opened, we booked tickets and were able to come back. Everything in Dubai is open now and life seems normal.”

Sneha, another passenger returning from Dubai, said, “The situation is quite safe there. The Emirates provided a safe stay. Two days ago we could hear bombings and interception of missiles, but the UAE government is doing a good job. We felt safe. I was following the social media accounts of the Indian Embassies; they provided helpline numbers and we were in contact.”

While the US-Iran-Israel conflict has triggered widespread concern among families back home, those arriving in Mumbai stressed that authorities abroad were proactive, and that coordinated communication helped prevent panic. For many, stepping onto home soil marked not just the end of a journey, but the easing of days filled with uncertainty.

