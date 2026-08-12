'We Want To See Deeds, Not Letters': Bombay HC Pulls Up Collector Over Charkop Lake Encroachments

The Bombay High Court has criticised the Mumbai suburban collector for failing to take concrete action against encroachments around the Charkop natural lake and nearby mangroves | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 11, 2026: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday came down heavily on the Mumbai suburban collector for failing to act against encroachments around a natural lake at Charkop in Kandivali (West), questioning what the administration had done in the 21 days since its directions to clear the area.

"What did you do for 21 days? You have only issued letters," a bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad told the state government.

The court said it was not interested in correspondence between officials and wanted to see actual action on the ground. "We want to see deeds and not letters," the bench said.

BMC Seeks Lake Conservation Permission

The court was hearing a petition filed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) seeking permission to undertake conservation and beautification work at a natural lake in Charkop Sector 7.

The lake falls within the 50-metre buffer zone of mangroves, and the civic body has sought permission to construct a gabion wall to protect it.

On July 21, the court had directed the authorities to remove encroachments around the lake, observing that illegal structures and indiscriminate dumping of garbage were damaging the water body and nearby mangroves.

During Tuesday's hearing, the BMC placed photographs showing it had cleaned the lake.

The bench noted an "amazing improvement" in the area and appreciated the civic body's efforts to clean the natural lake, while observing that some work still remained.

Collector's Office Criticised

However, the court expressed strong displeasure with the collector's office, observing that it had "hardly moved" beyond issuing letters to the additional collector, tehsildar and city survey officer.

When the government pleader said the administration was coordinating with various officials and was awaiting a report on removal of encroachments, the court said it did not want another report.

"They (encroachers) have eaten up mangroves right under your nose," the bench remarked.

The court also questioned why its July 21 order had not resulted in concrete action. "Why do you think we take so much pains to write detailed orders?" it asked.

The bench said it could ask the state government to transfer the collector and appoint a more efficient officer if the directions were not implemented.

Collector Asked To Appear On August 14

During the first session, the court had directed the collector to remain present later in the day. However, when the matter was taken up at 3 pm, the court was informed that the collector was attending a pre-scheduled meeting and had deputed the deputy collector to appear.

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Irked by this, the court noted in its order: "If the State is reluctant to implement the orders of the High Court, it is anybody's guess as to what lies in the future when it comes to implementation of the High Court's orders."

It directed the collector to remain present before the court on August 14 and explain the steps taken to comply with the earlier order.

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