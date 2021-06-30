Mumbai: We must understand both sides of the coin, says Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena Member of the Parliament (MP) Sanjay Raut, on Tuesday, said that it is necessary to understand the side of Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) Pratap Sarnaik and former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Both the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders have been under the scanner of central investigating agencies.

Raut also said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar are likely to sit together soon and arrive at a decision. "There is disagreement on a few issues in the MVA government, but no one is upset. All three parties did a great job in the last two years," Raut said.

“Whether the government is one-party, two-party, Maha Vikas Aghadi or 32-party like the one headed by Atalji, there will be differences amongst the constituents over the method of work. This does not mean that anyone is upset. The cabinet may have a different opinion on one issue. So a cabinet meeting is called and a decision is made,’’ said Raut.