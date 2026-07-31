'We Jumped From First Floor To Survive': Bhiwandi Building Collapse Survivors Recall Night Of Horror; 9 Dead So Far |

Mumbai: Survivors of the deadly building collapse in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi have recounted the terrifying moments they fled for their lives after hearing loud cracking sounds moments before a portion of the four-storey Kohinoor Apartment came crashing down late on Thursday night.

The tragedy has claimed nine lives, while rescue operations continue amid fears that more people may still be trapped beneath the debris. The collapse occurred around 11:30 pm at the B-Wing of Kohinoor Apartment in Gangaramwadi, Bhandari Compound, triggering panic among residents.

Witnesses Share Horrific Account

Recalling the horrifying incident, survivor Abhay Kumar Yadav said he and his family had just finished dinner when they heard a loud noise coming from the building. "We were inside our room after dinner when we heard a loud sound. We immediately tried to run out, but there was no way to escape, so I jumped from the first floor," he said, adding that he suffered a leg fracture in the fall.

Bhiwandi, Maharashtra: survivor of the building collapse, Abhay Kumar yadav says, "We were inside our room after having dinner when we heard a loud sound. We immediately tried to run out, but there was no way to escape, so I jumped from the first floor. I suffered a fracture in… pic.twitter.com/Ld8y0Wt1mu — IANS (@ians_india) July 30, 2026

Yadav said a local youth brought a ladder, enabling several trapped residents to climb down to safety. "Around 25 to 30 people were inside the building at that time. The building has around 45 rooms. That ladder saved many lives," he said.

Another survivor, Deepak Kumar Yadav, said panic spread within seconds of hearing the collapse. "Repair work was underway on the pillars of the adjacent building. We had gone to sleep after dinner when we heard a loud crashing sound. As we came out, there was chaos everywhere. To save my life, I jumped from the first floor," he recalled.

Bhiwandi, Maharashtra: Building collapse survivor Deepak Kumar Yadav says, "Repair work was underway on the pillars of the adjacent building. We had finished dinner and gone to sleep when we heard a loud noise from that building collapsing. As we came out, there was panic… pic.twitter.com/H1DN21oThT — IANS (@ians_india) July 30, 2026

Sangita Prajapati, who was near the parking area when the incident occurred, said she narrowly escaped being trapped under the rubble. "I was standing under the parking area when I heard the building cracking. I tried to run, but the building collapsed while I was escaping. I suffered injuries," she said.

Bhiwandi, Maharashtra: Building collapse survivor Sangita Prajapati says, "I was standing under the parking area when I heard the building cracking. I tried to run, but the building collapsed while I was escaping. I suffered injuries..." pic.twitter.com/s1iTIEMj9b — IANS (@ians_india) July 30, 2026

The emotional toll has been equally devastating for families still searching for their loved ones. Neha Singh, whose husband Ranjeet Singh remains missing, said he had gone downstairs shortly before the collapse. "He went downstairs saying he wanted to check something. Barely 10 minutes later, the building collapsed. His phone is still ringing, but he isn't answering," she said.

Rescue teams from the NDRF, SDRF, fire brigade and local authorities continue to clear the debris, with operations underway to locate any remaining survivors.

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