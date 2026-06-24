'We Are On Roads To Ensure Mumbaikars Enjoy Rain': Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde Inspects Waterlogged Areas

Mumbai: Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde on Tuesday visited the Gandhi Market area near King's Circle to review waterlogging mitigation measures and inspect the functioning of pumping systems amid continued rainfall in the city.

Sharing details of the inspection in an Instagram post, Tawde wrote, "Following the rainfall in Mumbai, I visited the Gandhi Market area near Kings Circle today to inspect the situation on the ground. I reviewed the ongoing measures and the pumping system being implemented to provide a permanent solution to the waterlogging problem that occurs in this area every monsoon."

She further said that immediate instructions had been issued to senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials to ensure faster drainage of water and maintain the safety and cleanliness of manholes. "Our administration remains fully alert to ensure that Mumbaikars do not face any difficulties during the monsoon season," she added.

Speaking to ANI during the inspection, Tawde welcomed the arrival of the monsoon and said Mumbaikars should enjoy the rain after a long wait.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra | Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde says, "It's a great thing that the rains have come after so much waiting, Mumbaikars should enjoy it... I am at Gandhi Market, and the pumps are working here. The road is absolutely clean... The entire administration is on… https://t.co/G7ubRffTnV pic.twitter.com/n3EYpjOasf — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2026

"It is a very good thing. After such a long wait, the rain has arrived. Mumbaikars should enjoy this. We had been praying to God for rain for many days. Now that the rain is here, Mumbaikars should enjoy it, and to ensure they can experience that joy, we are standing on the road here. Right now, I am standing at the Gandhi Market pumping station. As you can see, the water is being cleared in full flow. Five, or rather six, pumps are operational in full swing. You can see the road is completely clear. The entire process of draining out the water is underway. The whole administration, public representatives, and the Mayor are out on the streets of Mumbai," she said.

Response to waterlogging concerns

Responding to concerns about waterlogging, Tawde said flooding was being reported only in low-lying areas such as the Andheri Subway. She further added that, “In those spots, we can either install additional pumps or deploy workers to clear them. Aside from that, at all other locations, we are actively working to drain the water into the nullahs (drainage channels)."

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde inspects waterlogged areas and reviews suction pump operations as heavy rainfall continues in the city. pic.twitter.com/yxQ4qqp7ft — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2026

Hits out at opposition

Hitting back at the opposition, Tawde said, "The opposition just sits at home and talks a lot. Even during COVID, their leader worked while sitting at home, and everyone has seen the results of that. Even now, their former Mayor, Kishori Tai, is holding press conferences from her home. That is not how work gets done. Work happens by being out on the field, standing among the people, and standing with the people. That is when work actually happens."

She further added that “However, I would just like to say through your channel, if you don’t want to come out, don’t. We are ready to do the work. Just give good suggestions. If you feel waterlogged anywhere, as the Mayor, I am ready to go there myself."

Water stock and rainfall

On Mumbai's water reserves, Tawde said, "Yes, the rain has started, but the additional water stock we had reserved is what we have started utilizing here for now. That water will suffice for Mumbaikars until August 15. But I pray that the rain continues like this, and it should also rain in our lake catchment areas so that Mumbaikars can get enough water."