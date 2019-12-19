'We are not with UPA, Shiv Sena has its own identity': Sanjay Raut

On Wednesday, Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has said that the party is not part of UPA. Raut's statement comes after Shiv Sena stayed away from the Congress-led group of opposition parties that petitioned President Ram Nath Kovind against Citizenship Act.

Sanjay Raut told the Hindustan Times that Shiv Sena had its “own identity” in Delhi. “We are not with the UPA. We are out of (the BJP-led) NDA but are not with the UPA. We have our own identity in Parliament,” Raut told the leading daily.

Sanjay Raut also suggested that Shiv Sena may take independent stance on other issues too. Raut told the Hindustan Times, “There will be more such instances where we will take an independent stance.”