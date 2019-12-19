'We are not with UPA, Shiv Sena has its own identity': Sanjay Raut

On Wednesday, Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has said that the party is not part of UPA. Raut's statement comes after Shiv Sena stayed away from the Congress-led group of opposition parties that petitioned President Ram Nath Kovind against Citizenship Act.
Sanjay Raut told the Hindustan Times that Shiv Sena had its “own identity” in Delhi. “We are not with the UPA. We are out of (the BJP-led) NDA but are not with the UPA. We have our own identity in Parliament,” Raut told the leading daily.
Sanjay Raut also suggested that Shiv Sena may take independent stance on other issues too. Raut told the Hindustan Times, “There will be more such instances where we will take an independent stance.”
The Shiv Sena on Wednesday attacked the Central government over the manner it handled protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The Sena in its mouthpiece Saamna said: "The whole country is in turmoil over the Citizenship Amendment Act and the matter is now out of hands of the Centre. The country's North-eastern region is up in flames and the protests have started in Bihar, Lucknow and other states as well. The situation in Delhi is even worse."
The Sena mouthpiece further termed the attack on students of the Jamia Millia Islamia University as "inhuman and unlawful" and once again compared it with the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. "The police aimed their guns at the students of Jamia Millia Islamia University who were protesting against the Act. They fired bullets. When you have to aim guns at your own students then one should understand that the matter has gone out of your hands. The acts of police in Delhi were inhuman and unlawful. The British did nothing different in Jallianwala Bagh massacre," it said.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)