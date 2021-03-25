'We are in full majority' asserts Maha Dy CM Ajit Pawar as Uddhav Thackeray looks to hold meeting with Governor

It has been a problematic few days for the Maharashtra government. With former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh accusing Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of corruption, the Opposition BJP has been clamouring for his resignation.

While reports had earlier said that ruling MVA leaders including Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the Deputy Chief Minister would be meeting the Governor today, that did not come to fruition. In remarks to the media, Ajit Pawar said that the Governor was out of station.

"From day one, the Opposition wanted our Government to fall but we are in full majority," he contended.