'We are in full majority' asserts Maha Dy CM Ajit Pawar as Uddhav Thackeray looks to hold meeting with Governor

It has been a problematic few days for the Maharashtra government. With former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh accusing Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of corruption, the Opposition BJP has been clamouring for his resignation.
While reports had earlier said that ruling MVA leaders including Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the Deputy Chief Minister would be meeting the Governor today, that did not come to fruition. In remarks to the media, Ajit Pawar said that the Governor was out of station.
"From day one, the Opposition wanted our Government to fall but we are in full majority," he contended.
In a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Singh alleged that Deshmukh had indulged in "malpractices" and asked suspended API Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore every month. And while many BJP supporters held protests and the Rajya Sabha descended into pandemonium, former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis went to meet the Governor.
Fadnavis and a slew of other BJP leaders on Wednesday met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and handed over a memorandum. The party leaders had also urged the Governor to seek a report from the Uddhav Thackeray-led administration on various issues related to governance. From the COVID-19 pandemic to the recent allegations - the delegation had submitted some 100 odd examples of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government's alleged failures.
