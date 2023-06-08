WB Citizens Get Direct Access to Mamata Through ‘Shorashori Mukhyamantri’

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee |

Kolkata: With a view to reaching out to the farthest citizen in the state and redress his/her grievances regarding public service delivery, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday had launched a platform consisting of a Call Centre and field validation units ‘Shorashori Mukhyamantri’ (Directly to Chief Minister).

The platform is supported with about 500 tele-callers for receiving calls and 100 Validation personnel for field validation and analysis of information under the supervision of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

Automated messages to callers .

The Call Centre is accessible by dialing the number 91370 91370 from 9.00AM to 6.00 PM (Monday to Saturday, excepting government holidays). The citizen shall receive an automated SMS after the call.

“West Bengal government is striving to make sure that our services reach the common man at the earliest and in the easiest manner. The State already has various initiatives like Duare Sarkar and Paray Samadhan, which have created history by taking government schemes and services to the doorsteps of people. In that regard, we are starting a new initiative called ‘Sorasori Mukhyomantri’, wherein people can reach out and list their grievances to me directly,” said Mamata.

Mamata confident that the stalled funds issue for projects in West Bengal will be resolved

“The central government has halted funds for Bengal for numerous projects and schemes. However, I am confident these issues will be resolved once the new government is installed in New Delhi next year,” further added the Chief Minister.