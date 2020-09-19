Water cut in Andheri, Jogeshwari, Goregaon on September 22 & 23

Mumbai: Areas of Andheri, Jogeshwari and Goregaon will face water cuts on September 22 and 23 as diversion works of an underground water pipeline will be carried out. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday informed that a 1200 mm diameter aquaduct underneath the Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) will be diverted to make space for the construction of Metro Railway line. The repair works will be carried out between 5.30 pm on 22nd September 2020 to 4.30 am on 23rd September 20 and in this while, water supply will be stalled in these areas.

The civic body further informed that the water supply timings in K west, K east and P south wards will be changed temporarily, and the revised timings will be informed to the residents by the local ward officers. –Staff Repoter