Water-Borne Diseases Surge In Maharashtra; Diarrhoea Cases Cross 3.6 Lakh In 2025

Representational image |

Mumbai: A growing number of water-borne disease cases in Maharashtra has raised concern among health authorities, with official statistics indicating that thousands of people are affected each year by illnesses linked to contaminated water and poor sanitation. Data released by the Maharashtra Health Services Commissionerate shows a significant rise in cases of diarrhoea, cholera, gastroenteritis, typhoid, infectious jaundice and leptospirosis across the state.

According to a Lokmat Times report citing the health department’s records, diarrhoea cases reached their highest level in recent years in 2025. A total of 3,68,787 patients were reported last year, showing a steady rise over the previous two years. In 2023, the state recorded 3,25,927 cases, while the number increased to 3,65,192 in 2024, indicating a continuing upward trend.

In contrast, cases of gastroenteritis showed a slight decline over the same period. In 2025, 23,688 patients were diagnosed with Gastroenteritis, compared to 27,757 cases in 2023 and 27,582 cases in 2024. Despite the drop, health experts say the disease remains a concern due to its strong link to unsafe drinking water and unhygienic conditions.

The data also highlights fluctuations in cases of Cholera over the past three years. In 2023, the state reported 22 cases and one death. The number surged in 2024 to 1,028 cases with four deaths, before declining again in 2025 to 203 cases and three deaths.

Other water-borne diseases also continue to affect thousands of residents. In 2025, the state reported 3,459 cases of Infectious jaundice with three deaths, while 43,047 patients were diagnosed with Typhoid fever. Meanwhile, Leptospirosis remained a serious concern, with 858 cases and 21 deaths reported in 2025. In 2024, the disease had claimed 26 lives.

The spread of these illnesses is largely linked to contaminated drinking water, poor sanitation and unhygienic surroundings. To tackle the problem, the state health department has intensified water purification drives, sanitation campaigns, disease control measures and public awareness programmes across Maharashtra.

