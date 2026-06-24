 Watch: Washed-Out Rail Track Disrupts Mumbai's Trans-Harbour Line Between Turbhe And Kopar Khairane; Services Restored
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Watch: Washed-Out Rail Track Disrupts Mumbai's Trans-Harbour Line Between Turbhe And Kopar Khairane; Services Restored

Mumbai witnessed heavy overnight rainfall on Wednesday, prompting the IMD to issue a red alert for the city, suburbs and Palghar district. Harbour Line services were briefly disrupted after a section of track was washed out between Turbhe and Kopar Khairane but were later restored. Waterlogging was reported in several low-lying areas across the city

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, June 24, 2026, 09:58 AM IST
Watch: Washed-Out Rail Track Disrupts Mumbai's Trans-Harbour Line Between Turbhe And Kopar Khairane; Services Restored

Mumbai: Mumbai and its nearby regions witnessed heavy overnight rainfall on Wednesday, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a red alert for the city, its suburbs, and the Palghar district.

Heavy rains disrupted Harbour Line services after a portion of the rail track was washed out between Turbhe and Kopar Khairane. Services have now been restored, according to news agency PTI. Visuals have surfaced and have gone viral on social media showing the track ballast washed out. People can also be seen walking on the tracks.

Mumbai and several parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Kalyan, Dombivli, Karjat and Neral, witnessed heavy to very heavy rainfall from late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Thane district, while Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg are under a yellow alert, warning of further rainfall over the next few hours.

Public transport largely unaffected

Despite the intense downpour, Mumbai's wider public transport network has continued to function normally. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), all key road subways remain open, while suburban train services on most routes and BEST bus operations are running without major disruptions.

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Waterlogging reported

Waterlogging has been reported in low-lying areas like Andheri subway, Hindmata and Sion-Matunga, among others.

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